Veil Price Reaches $0.0333 (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for $0.0333 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a market cap of $2.87 million and $1,921.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Veil has traded 109% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,968.50 or 0.99983749 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00038745 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00010529 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.03 or 0.00491903 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $196.78 or 0.00328083 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.56 or 0.00776218 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.56 or 0.00109311 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004549 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

