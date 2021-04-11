Veil (VEIL) Trading Up 242.3% This Week

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Veil has a total market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $790.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Veil has traded 242.3% higher against the US dollar. One Veil coin can currently be bought for about $0.0312 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,884.81 or 1.00065673 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00036344 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00010642 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $289.37 or 0.00483528 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.32 or 0.00328040 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $447.88 or 0.00748394 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.21 or 0.00102283 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004006 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

