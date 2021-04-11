Velas Price Up 10.7% Over Last 7 Days (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Velas has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $402.82 million and $15.48 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001112 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000684 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002188 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.