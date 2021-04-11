Veles (VLS) Market Capitalization Reaches $122,594.74

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 35.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Veles has a total market capitalization of $122,594.74 and approximately $6.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Veles has traded 7% higher against the dollar. One Veles coin can now be purchased for $0.0954 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,978.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,150.40 or 0.03585296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $255.22 or 0.00425517 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $692.31 or 0.01154263 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $329.56 or 0.00549465 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $274.18 or 0.00457137 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $232.70 or 0.00387982 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00033572 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003546 BTC.

About Veles

Veles (VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,441 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,769 coins. The official website for Veles is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

