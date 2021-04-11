Verasity (VRA) Price Hits $0.0529 on Major Exchanges

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 32% higher against the US dollar. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for $0.0529 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $205.43 million and $52.89 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Verasity

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,694 coins and its circulating supply is 3,880,888,659 coins. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

