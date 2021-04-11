Verge (XVG) Price Hits $0.0426 on Major Exchanges

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, Verge has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0426 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $701.20 million and $36.19 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.89 or 0.00421684 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000119 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000838 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004421 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,444,083,249 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

