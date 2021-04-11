Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,754 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.41% of Veritiv worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Veritiv by 273.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Veritiv during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 195.4% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VRTV opened at $43.96 on Friday. Veritiv Co. has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $49.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $702.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.61 and a beta of 2.03.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $2.63. Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. Equities analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.49 per share, for a total transaction of $197,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,482.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRTV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

