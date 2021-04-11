Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,099 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 164,607 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 99,072 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 22,899 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 116,496 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.03. The firm has a market cap of $238.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.06.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

