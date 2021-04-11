Vertcoin (VTC) Price Tops $0.68 on Exchanges

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001141 BTC on exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $40.62 million and $412,110.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,793.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,149.55 or 0.03594923 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.98 or 0.00419739 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $685.01 or 0.01145613 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.61 or 0.00541203 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.16 or 0.00453490 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.75 or 0.00362490 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00033618 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.98 or 0.00207345 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 59,542,672 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

