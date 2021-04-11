VerusCoin Trading Up 16.5% Over Last 7 Days (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00001447 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $53.24 million and $12,341.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00068450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.69 or 0.00294431 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.04 or 0.00739120 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,644.80 or 0.99955984 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00019633 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $474.63 or 0.00795408 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 61,664,425 coins. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.