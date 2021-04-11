Vesper (VSP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $114.09 Million

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 11th. Vesper has a total market capitalization of $114.09 million and $7.90 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vesper has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar. One Vesper coin can currently be bought for $45.14 or 0.00075119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00068963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.78 or 0.00295812 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $443.51 or 0.00737987 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,144.27 or 1.00077369 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00018690 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.63 or 0.00796414 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Vesper

Vesper was first traded on February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,527,297 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Vesper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vesper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

