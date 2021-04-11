Viacoin Market Cap Reaches $46.50 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.01 or 0.00003358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 55.4% against the dollar. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $46.50 million and approximately $55.76 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.24 or 0.00417104 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000128 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005280 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000805 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,851 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.