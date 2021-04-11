ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,238,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513,568 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.36% of ViacomCBS worth $83,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 529.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VIAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.46.

Shares of VIAC opened at $41.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $101.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.10.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

