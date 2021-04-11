VIBE (VIBE) Price Reaches $0.0391

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last week, VIBE has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar. One VIBE coin can now be bought for $0.0391 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $10.16 million and approximately $74,880.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00056524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00020673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00083673 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $369.86 or 0.00618022 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00042334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00033349 BTC.

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE is a coin. It was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

Buying and Selling VIBE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

