Vidulum (VDL) Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $450,113.51 and approximately $6,143.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0629 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000744 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Vidulum

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

