Vidya Achieves Market Cap of $8.69 Million (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 11th. During the last seven days, Vidya has traded 33.8% lower against the dollar. Vidya has a total market capitalization of $8.69 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidya coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00054743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00020377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00082025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $364.02 or 0.00609818 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00038872 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00031998 BTC.

Vidya Profile

Vidya (VIDYA) is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,767,610 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vidya’s official website is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidya using one of the exchanges listed above.

