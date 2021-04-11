VIG Trading 19.6% Higher This Week (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One VIG coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. VIG has a market cap of $3.06 million and approximately $6,918.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VIG has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,340.76 or 0.08966551 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001271 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 869,212,474 coins. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

