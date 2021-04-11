Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) versus TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Financial Contrast

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) and TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Viking Therapeutics has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TFF Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Viking Therapeutics and TFF Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics 0 0 9 1 3.10 TFF Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $16.44, suggesting a potential upside of 177.78%. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 123.32%. Given Viking Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Viking Therapeutics is more favorable than TFF Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Viking Therapeutics and TFF Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics N/A -13.57% -13.14% TFF Pharmaceuticals N/A -59.54% -57.08%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viking Therapeutics and TFF Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics N/A N/A -$25.78 million ($0.36) -16.44 TFF Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$11.87 million ($5.31) -2.49

Viking Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TFF Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.1% of Viking Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of TFF Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Viking Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of TFF Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics beats TFF Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD. The company also develops VK5211, an orally available non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery; VK0612, an orally available Phase IIb-ready drug candidate for type 2 diabetes; and VK0214, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the TRÃ for X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions. The company's lead drug candidates are TFF Voriconazole Inhalation Powder, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pulmonary aspergillosis; and TFF Tacrolimus Inhalation Powder, which is in the Phase I clinical trials used for the prevention of lung transplant rejection. It is also developing other dry powder products, such as Inhaled SARS-CoV2 Monoclonal Antibody for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 infections; Niclosamide Inhalation Powder to treat tapeworm infections in humans, as well as COVID-19 disease; cannabidiol substance for the treatment of various epilepsy syndromes, as well as anxiety, insomnia, and various types of pain; and other vaccines. The company has a license agreement with the University of Texas at Austin for the development of dry powder drugs; a joint development agreement with Augmenta Bioworks, Inc. to develop inhaled SARS-CoV2 monoclonal antibody; and a licensing and collaboration agreement with UNION therapeutics A/S. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Austin, Texas.

