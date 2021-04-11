VINchain (VIN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $352,634.00

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded up 24% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 11th. VINchain has a total market capitalization of $4.87 million and $352,634.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VINchain has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. One VINchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00056252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020365 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.08 or 0.00085061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $368.03 or 0.00612833 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00042833 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00033469 BTC.

VINchain Coin Profile

VINchain (CRYPTO:VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

Buying and Selling VINchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

