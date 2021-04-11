Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,739 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.5% of Family Legacy Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 78.6% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,632 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $373,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 221.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,537,000 after buying an additional 150,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 12.1% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.04.

V opened at $222.52 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.15 and a twelve month high of $228.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.42. The company has a market cap of $434.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

