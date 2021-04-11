Visa (NYSE:V) Earns “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Visa (NYSE:V)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $256.00 price target on the credit-card processor’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on V. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.04.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $222.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $434.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa has a 52 week low of $159.15 and a 52 week high of $228.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.42.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

