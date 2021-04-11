Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,325 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.56% of Vishay Precision Group worth $6,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 64,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VPG opened at $31.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.72 million, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $37.08.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $75.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.00 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VPG. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

