Visor.Finance (VISR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.78 Million

Visor.Finance (CURRENCY:VISR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Visor.Finance has a total market capitalization of $19.17 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Visor.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Visor.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001063 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Visor.Finance has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Visor.Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00054537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00081607 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $366.09 or 0.00612777 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00038819 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00032014 BTC.

Visor.Finance Coin Profile

Visor.Finance is a coin. Visor.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,178,108 coins. Visor.Finance’s official Twitter account is @VisorFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Visor provides the ability to interact with DeFi protocols through an NFT in order to enhance the discovery, reputation, safety and programmability of on-chain liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Visor.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Visor.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Visor.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Visor.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Visor.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Visor.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.