VITE Hits Market Capitalization of $123.18 Million (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One VITE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000427 BTC on major exchanges. VITE has a market cap of $123.18 million and approximately $43.94 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VITE has traded 25.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003507 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00066339 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Coin Profile

VITE (CRYPTO:VITE) is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,012,210,594 coins and its circulating supply is 479,639,483 coins. VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

