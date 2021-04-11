VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stake Decreased by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC decreased its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,165 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMW. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.16.

VMware stock traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $154.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,835. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.78 and a twelve month high of $161.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $64.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $2,968,384.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,316,819.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at $28,829,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,105 shares of company stock valued at $15,668,712. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

