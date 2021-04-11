VNT Chain Price Reaches $0.0024 (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. One VNT Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded down 48.6% against the U.S. dollar. VNT Chain has a market cap of $6.51 million and approximately $182,618.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VNT Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00056078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00020558 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.40 or 0.00085641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $372.98 or 0.00621436 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00042525 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00034828 BTC.

VNT Chain Coin Profile

VNT Chain is a coin. It launched on March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VNT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.