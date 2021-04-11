VNX Exchange Price Tops $0.72 on Major Exchanges (VNXLU)

VNX Exchange (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 11th. One VNX Exchange coin can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001199 BTC on popular exchanges. VNX Exchange has a total market capitalization of $20.14 million and approximately $456,304.00 worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VNX Exchange has traded 172.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00056689 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00020653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00083765 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $372.49 or 0.00622923 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00042037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00033160 BTC.

VNX Exchange Profile

VNX Exchange (CRYPTO:VNXLU) is a coin. VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX Exchange’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . VNX Exchange’s official website is vnx.io . VNX Exchange’s official message board is vnx.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

Buying and Selling VNX Exchange

