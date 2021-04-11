Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Position Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,478,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,369 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.77% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $55,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 395.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.25 and a beta of 1.48. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.85.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 60.74%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Argus raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.11.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

