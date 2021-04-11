Vortex Defi (VTX) Reaches Market Cap of $1.18 Million

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded down 17.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Vortex Defi coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000789 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded down 31.2% against the dollar. Vortex Defi has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $312,962.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 65.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000023 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00024069 BTC.

Vortex Defi Coin Profile

Vortex Defi (CRYPTO:VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

