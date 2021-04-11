Voyager Token (VGX) One Day Volume Tops $9.73 Million

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 11th. Voyager Token has a total market cap of $980.43 million and approximately $9.73 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Voyager Token has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Voyager Token coin can now be bought for approximately $4.41 or 0.00007346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Voyager Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00057011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00020906 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00084148 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $372.47 or 0.00620401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00042522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00032740 BTC.

Voyager Token Profile

Voyager Token (CRYPTO:VGX) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Voyager Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Voyager Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.