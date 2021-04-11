VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VYNE shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VYNE opened at $6.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $308.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.68. VYNE Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $13.20.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that VYNE Therapeutics will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 4,219,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.37 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VYNE. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 616,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.