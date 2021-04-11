W Green Pay Price Reaches $0.0147 (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One W Green Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, W Green Pay has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar. W Green Pay has a market cap of $259,629.27 and approximately $104,940.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00055309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020135 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00087874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $369.10 or 0.00609438 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00044184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00035871 BTC.

W Green Pay Profile

WGP is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay . W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @WGreenPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

W Green Pay Coin Trading

