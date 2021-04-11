W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 177.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 306,837 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of W. R. Berkley worth $31,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 468.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

WRB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.44.

WRB opened at $79.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $79.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

