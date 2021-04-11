WABnetwork (WAB) Price Tops $0.0000

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. One WABnetwork coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded 78.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. WABnetwork has a market cap of $101,944.74 and $683.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WABnetwork

WABnetwork (CRYPTO:WAB) is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

