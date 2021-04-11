Wagerr Trading Up 1.3% This Week (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 11th. During the last week, Wagerr has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $24.42 million and $67,717.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008634 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00021216 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 217,183,004 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

