Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,138 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $139.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $393.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.11.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

