Wanchain (WAN) Market Cap Hits $380.37 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $380.37 million and approximately $100.72 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.25 or 0.00003766 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 20% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00052755 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $229.41 or 0.00383950 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002399 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011860 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00028219 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00011767 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00006897 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,943.06 or 0.03252035 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

