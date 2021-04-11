Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HCC. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.29.

NYSE:HCC traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $16.86. 1,112,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $865.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 1.25. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.17.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $212.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.55 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

