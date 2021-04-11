Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Holdings Lifted by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,917 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up about 2.4% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $11,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Waste Management by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,906,000 after buying an additional 477,574 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,679 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,928,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,109,000 after acquiring an additional 22,757 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $510,184,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,564,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,310,000 after purchasing an additional 79,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

WM traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,599,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,465. The firm has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.13 and a 12 month high of $134.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.14.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.575 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,485. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

