Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 286,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,046 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.07% of Waste Management worth $33,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

WM opened at $134.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.14. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.13 and a 12 month high of $134.69.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,683 shares of company stock worth $3,765,485 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.