wave edu coin Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (WEC)

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last seven days, wave edu coin has traded 66% lower against the dollar. wave edu coin has a market cap of $85,196.74 and $328.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One wave edu coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00067871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.94 or 0.00294531 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $440.12 or 0.00736786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,720.90 or 0.99975615 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019747 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $474.05 or 0.00793583 BTC.

wave edu coin Coin Profile

wave edu coin’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,479,441 coins. wave edu coin’s official Twitter account is @waveeducoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . wave edu coin’s official website is www.waveeducoins.com

wave edu coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as wave edu coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade wave edu coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy wave edu coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

