Waves Enterprise Market Capitalization Tops $16.12 Million (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 24.5% higher against the dollar. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $16.12 million and approximately $712,333.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000644 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00069231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.80 or 0.00296218 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.90 or 0.00743722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,609.46 or 0.99872206 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00018880 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $476.00 or 0.00797515 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

