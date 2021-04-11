WAX Price Down 16.3% This Week (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. In the last week, WAX has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular exchanges. WAX has a total market capitalization of $362.61 million and approximately $4.83 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 145.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00039240 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAXP is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,719,354,201 coins and its circulating supply is 1,552,415,228 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WAX is wax.io . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

