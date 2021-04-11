WaykiChain Trading 16.1% Higher Over Last Week (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last week, WaykiChain has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. WaykiChain has a total market capitalization of $100.15 million and approximately $12.34 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WaykiChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000795 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00056471 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00084682 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $368.46 or 0.00614209 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00043329 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00033298 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WaykiChain (WICC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

