WazirX Price Down 17.7% Over Last Week (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. WazirX has a market capitalization of $818.87 million and approximately $113.99 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for $3.45 or 0.00005747 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WazirX has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WazirX Profile

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 989,300,001 coins and its circulating supply is 237,516,596 coins. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

