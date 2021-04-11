WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of WD-40 worth $13,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth $338,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new position in WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in WD-40 by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth $1,311,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $178,083.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WDFC shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $280.07 on Friday. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $151.16 and a 1 year high of $333.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.65 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $307.80 and a 200-day moving average of $270.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $111.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.91%.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

