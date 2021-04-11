WebDollar (WEBD) Market Cap Achieves $3.53 Million

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last seven days, WebDollar has traded up 97.2% against the US dollar. WebDollar has a market capitalization of $3.53 million and approximately $1,120.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WebDollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000481 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.66 or 0.00103643 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000536 BTC.

WebDollar Coin Profile

WebDollar (CRYPTO:WEBD) is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 17,051,449,128 coins and its circulating supply is 13,103,500,871 coins. The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar . The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io . The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling WebDollar

