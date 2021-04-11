WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stock Holdings Increased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 190.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 819,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 537,224 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group accounts for 1.2% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.26% of WEC Energy Group worth $76,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,508,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,472,000 after purchasing an additional 579,088 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,309,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,539,000 after acquiring an additional 299,025 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,496,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,915,000 after purchasing an additional 148,370 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 283,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,132,000 after buying an additional 134,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 131,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after purchasing an additional 96,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.35. 1,045,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $106.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.44. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEC. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.08.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

