Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Wells Fargo & Company posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6,700%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $4.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.50. 28,363,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,356,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.46, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 40,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $2,499,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 70,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

