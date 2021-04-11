WeOwn (CHX) Tops One Day Volume of $176,602.00

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 11th. One WeOwn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, WeOwn has traded 46.8% lower against the dollar. WeOwn has a market cap of $4.05 million and approximately $176,602.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00056131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020496 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.11 or 0.00083989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.84 or 0.00616491 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00043089 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00033137 BTC.

WeOwn Coin Profile

WeOwn is a coin. It was first traded on March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . WeOwn’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket . WeOwn’s official website is weown.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

